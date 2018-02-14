Just In
Thursday 15 February 2018
Crime and Court

Men found with guns at Diego KFC

POLICE arrested two men who were found with guns while sitting in a car parked at the KFC outlet at St Lucien Road, Diego Martin.

According to a media release yesterday, Western Division Task Force officers got information during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday which led to the arrests.

They were told a group of men was seen near the fast food outlet, armed with guns.

When police arrived they saw a silver Nissan Tiida in the KFC car park. They searched the men and found a Glock 17 pistol, loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a Glock 34 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The men were arrested and are expected to be charged.

