Men found with guns at Diego KFC
POLICE arrested two men who were found with guns while sitting in a car parked at the KFC outlet at St Lucien Road, Diego Martin.
According to a media release yesterday, Western Division Task Force officers got information during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday which led to the arrests.
They were told a group of men was seen near the fast food outlet, armed with guns.
When police arrived they saw a silver Nissan Tiida in the KFC car park. They searched the men and found a Glock 17 pistol, loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a Glock 34 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The men were arrested and are expected to be charged.