Man murdered outside house

STACY MOORE

Hours after playing J’Ouvert mas, San Fernando City Corporation labourer Chea Romero was shot dead while liming outside his home on Monday evening.

Police said that at about 9.30 pm, 36-year-old Romero was outside his Embacadere home liming with friend Kelly Clarke, 35, when without warning, a man walked up to them and opened fire. Romero who was shot in the chest, died at the scene, while Clarke who was shot in the back and foot was taken to San Fernando General Hospital.

Romero’s mother-in-law Denyse Bailey, said yesterday she is still trying to come to terms with his murder. Bailey said she was in the living room when she heard the gunshots. When she and other relatives went to the front yard, they found Romero dead. Clarke remains warded in a serious condition.

Bailey said Romero played J’Ouvert hours earlier. “He is not the type of man to be involved any illegal activities. He worked at the corporation and had a side business selling clothes and handbags from home. He did not deserve this. I still can’t believe he is gone,” Bailey cried.

“Crime in this country is getting out of hand and human life is no longer valued. You read about murders in the newspapers but only when it reaches your doorstep can you experience what other families have gone through,” she added.

In unrelated crime news, police were yesterday questioning several people following the murder of Osei Edwards, 24, of La Romaine. Edwards was stabbed to death while playing J’Ouvert along Cipero Street in San Fernando.