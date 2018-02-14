Mama Pimp on the run

NALINEE SEELAL

A Morvant woman who is believed to be involved in organised prostitution involving teenage girls remained in hiding yesterday and was being sought by members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

The woman’s 13-year-old daughter took to social media last week, posting a video in which she pleaded for help and asked authorities to rescue her from her mother, who she said had forced her into prostitution at Murray Street, Woodbrook.

The teenager also claimed she was being denied food and other basic items by her mother and was fed up of the life she was living.

Hours after the video went viral on Friday last, a search was mounted for the girl, who was found in Tunapuna that afternoon. She was interviewed by CPU members.

Supt Beverly Rodriguez said the girl gave a detailed statement and was later moved to the St Jude’s Home for girls. The Children’s Authority also got involved and is working closely with the CPU.

Yesterday, CPU members said from the information given to them, the suspect faces a series of charges, but she continues to evade arrest.

Sources rsaid the girl claimed in her statement that her mother was paid $500 for every sexual act she committed. She also claimed other teenage girls were lured into prostitution but were paid measly sums.

The teenager is expected to be medically examined and a report sent to investigators at the Children’s Authority.

Last Friday the authority reminded the public that under the Children Act 2012, “Anyone who causes or encourages the prostitution of or sexual penetration of a child commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for life.”