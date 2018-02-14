Homeless vendor found dead

CRIME SCENE: A crime scene officer cordoned off the scene yesterday where a homeless pigtail vendor was found dead. PHOTO BY JENSEN LA VENDE

JENSEN LA VENDE

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a pigtail vendor at the Chaguanas Market who was found dead yesterday morning in what police suspect is a murder.

Police reports stated that the man known only as “Strongy” was found at the side of the road behind the Chaguanas to Port of Spain maxi stand around 7 am. Police said some homeless people stumbled on his body and the emergency health services were contacted. The man had a wound to the head. When the ambulance arrived, “Strongy” was already dead.

Police suspect he was beaten sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The deceased had no known relatives in the area. Police hope to identify him by fingerprints or that his relatives wherever they are will learn of his death and contact them.