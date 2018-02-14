Holder’s car found

The car which was stolen from former TV Journalist Colleen Holder on Sunday, was found abandoned in Duncan Street Port of Spain, and is now in the possession of police at the Besson Street police station. This was announced by Holder herself, via a post on social media.

“God is indeed great!” said Holder via social media. She commended the police on recovering the vehicle about 48 hours after it was stolen at her home in Arima. Holder was at the driveway of her home at about 10 pm when she was held up at gunpoint and relieved of her cell phone and car, a Toyota Rav 4.

In a social media post, she joked that she was allowed to take items, like bread and paperwork before the gunmen made off with her car. “I didn’t want them to have the car and my fresh bread too. Lol. I can laugh about it now” Holder said via social media post.

Police are now investigating the theft.