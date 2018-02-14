Don’t wine on trucks

DON’T DO THIS: The police yesterday warned revellers not to wine on trucks, like this woman chose to do, so as to minimise the risk of accidents. She played her mas in San Fernando on Monday.

STORIES BY RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

The Police Service yesterday issued a caution to revellers chipping behind trucks to ensure that they keep a safe distance away from music trucks and heavy vehicles.

“Masqueraders are advised to maintain a safe distance from moving vehicles at all times, and should avoid assuming precarious or dangerous positions on music trucks when in motion,” the release said.

This, after two incidents which occurred on Monday, resulting in the death of a 77-year-old Florida man, and the hospitalisation of a 30-year-old Powder magazine woman.

The 77-year-old man, identified as Kingsley Roabardier, was crushed by truck carrying ice in Victoria Square Port of Spain, at about 1 pm on Monday, while the 30-year-old woman was hospitalised and is now warded in a stable condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital, after falling off a music truck around 7.30 am on Victoria Avenue, in Port of Spain.

The release said drivers with permits for heavy vehicles who are authorised to provide transport are reminded that operators of these vehicles must ensure that there is no risk to public safety while engaging or driving their vehicles.