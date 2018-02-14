Detainee missing children, family

NALINEE SEELAL

ONE of the 13 men detained by Special Branch in connection with an alleged terrorist threat during Carnival is anxious to be reunited with his three children and the rest of his family.

Tariq Mohammed, 32, son of radio announcer Shamoon Mohammed, who is among 13 detained since last Thursday, was interviewed by officials from several specialised police units, but up until yesterday did not provide any useful information.

Mohammed has only been allowed to meet with his attorney Radeyah Ali and has been asking her to tell his three children and wife that he loves them, he is all right and is anxious to return home.

He has complained of having to sleep on a cold concrete bench, but is grateful he has not been subjected to any form of brutality, and meals provided by his family are given to him without delay. Yesterday, Tariq’s father went to Belmont Police Station shortly before 10.30 am and took a meal of dhal, rice and stewed chicken along with bottled water and juices. Mohammed has been allowed to take the meals to the police station but is not allowed any communication with his son.

Mohammed said the arrest of his son and others was a calculated plot by police to target young Muslims who would have travelled to Saudi Arabia and who police believe did so for sinister reasons. Mohammed said one of the detainees is a farmer from Freeport who is actively involved in charitable ventures, attends mosque religiously and has not been linked to any terrorist activity.

He accused police of feeding bogus information to the public and questioned why last week the country was told the arrests were because of a terrorist threat linked to Carnival, but now senior police are saying the detainees were held for possible criminal acts.

Yesterday, police said Special Branch officers have been liaising with the Office of the DPP for directions on how to move forward in terms of laying charges.

Tariq was detained last Thursday after police raided his Mohammedville, El Socorro home. He was taken to Riverside Plaza and then transferred to the Belmont Police Station.