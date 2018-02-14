Cops nab 2 burglars

NALINEE SEELAL

Alert police nabbed two Arima men as they were stealing jewellery from a store in Sangre Grande on Carnival Monday. According to reports, at about 5 am, during the J’Ouvert revelry, officers led by Insp Ken Lutchman who were on foot patrol, heard noises coming from a clothing store.

When they checked, they found a gaping hole at the back of the store and saw another hole at Faiz Khan Jewellery store.

The officers spotted the men inside the jewellery story. Both were held and a quantity of items was recovered.

One of the suspects has a matter in court for burglary of a jewellery store in San Fernando and was out on bail when he was arrested.

The suspects, both in their 20s, were questioned yesterday in connection with other robberies in the Eastern Division and are expected to appear in court today.