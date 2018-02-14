CoP: Tough action on Carnival criminals

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

People must be held responsible for their actions when they lead to violence in Carnival, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams said yesterday.

He was commenting on violence, including a fatal stabbing in San Fernando, which marred J’Ouvert on Carnival Monday.

“Every Carnival we place heavy emphasis on J’Ouvert, but what is critical is for citizens to also place heavy emphasis on J’Ouvert.” Williams said while on the Piccadilly Greens during a national security team walkabout in Port of Spain yesterday morning.

“It takes only one individual who is walking with a knife to stab another and the J’Ouvert is messed up. So it is really about responsibility.”

Williams said the police do all they can to protect revellers and non-revellers. “We have come out at very early hours to act as a deterrent to ensure the safety of the people taking part in the celebrations, but there are some people who are bent on harming others and themselves.”

A 24-year-old man died at San Fernando General Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times during J’Ouvert on Cipero Street, San Fernando.

A 17-year-old boy was also stabbed to death during an altercation near Factory Road, Chaguanas on Sunday night. Three men were arrested.