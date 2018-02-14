Buses destroyed by bush fire
STACY MOORE
FIREMEN from Chaguanas Fire Station are investigating the cause of a bush fire in Carlsen Field on Monday afternoon in which six Public Transportation Service Commission (PTSC) buses were burnt.
According to a police report, at about 6 pm, the fire started in a bushy lot which spread to a clearing which has been a graveyard for the PTSC’s derelict buses. PTSC officials confirmed the report but gave no further information. Chaguanas police are investigating.