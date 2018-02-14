Just In
San Fernando Mayor seeking legal advice after confrontation with cops over South Carnival No wining criminals arrested Bandit shot after robbing taxi driver Downtown, the best ever FREE TARIQ
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 14 February 2018
Local

Buses destroyed by bush fire

Buses destroyed bush fire

BURNT: The PTSC buses which were burnt during a bush fire on Monday in Carlsen Field, Chase Village. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

STACY MOORE

FIREMEN from Chaguanas Fire Station are investigating the cause of a bush fire in Carlsen Field on Monday afternoon in which six Public Transportation Service Commission (PTSC) buses were burnt.

According to a police report, at about 6 pm, the fire started in a bushy lot which spread to a clearing which has been a graveyard for the PTSC’s derelict buses. PTSC officials confirmed the report but gave no further information. Chaguanas police are investigating.

Comments

Reply to this story

Local
News - Local

FREE TARIQ

AZARD ALI IF CRIMINAL charges are not laid and police do not release detainee Tariq Mohammed