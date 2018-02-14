BPTT head promoted: Norman Christie takes up new post in April
BPTT this afternoon announced that its Regional President Norman Christie will be leaving Trinidad to take up a new position within the BP Group.
"Effective April 1, 2018 Christie will take up the position of joint head of the BP Group CEO's Office."
Newsday understands that Christie will be relocating to London, where he will be working in office of BP Group CEO Bob Dudley.
Christie has been Regional President of BPTT since 2011.
Prior to that, over a period of five years, he held the positions of chief financial officer and vice-president and Performance Unit Leader, Markets for BPTT.
"Information will be shared on Christie's replacement pending work permit approvals," BPTT said.