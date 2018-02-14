Boozy cupcakes for Valentine’s Day Boozy cupcakes for Valentine's Day

Pina colada cupcakes are named after the world famous cocktail. This cupcake is topped with pineapple, coconut and marchino cherry.

NOTHING says Valentine’s Day like alcohol and some sweet treat, and for this romantic holiday Delectable Delights by DM is serving up some boozy cupcakes.

Owner Daychelle Morris said she was inspired to introduce boozy cupcakes and boozy smoothies into her edible arrangements business as both a means to expand the business and introduce something new to the market.

“While boozy cupcakes and boozy smoothies are nothing new to the international market and palette. It was certainly tough to find anything close on the local market. I have found Trinidadians have very much a copycat mentality and must understand that the presentation and taste for food/desserts is indeed an art. I wanted to introduce cupcakes that certainly stood out and are different to the norm.”

Morris said she sought the help of pastry chef Jivita Douen of Sweet Sereni Tea Café to help her turn this dream into a reality.

“I knew her expertise would be crucial in terms of taste and presentation.”

The cupcakes are all named after drinks and include: pink moscato, pink champagne, pina colada, peach bellini, strawberry daiquiri, Bailey’s, Caribbean queen cupcake-tropical fruit infused and playboy cupcake.

She said her cupcakes are tried, tested and approved by chefs, prominent business people, fete promoters and night club owners. Besides Valentine’s Day she said they are ideal for any occasion including a birthday, bachelorette party, wedding, pop up shop, Carnival party or even a high-end brunch/tea party.

“Your options are limitless.”

Morris said she has had cupcake requests from as far as US and Canada.

“Our intention is not to intoxicate but to add alcoholic flavour making it an enjoyable treat for adults.” She said mini-cupcakes are also available for those who are weight conscious.

Customers can find them on Facebook under Delectable Delights by DM, via telephone at 323-7794 or by email delectabledelightsbydm@gmail.com