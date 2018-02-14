Bandit shot after robbing taxi driver

Police crime scene tape. (File photo)

JENSEN LA VENDE

One of the men suspected to have robbed KFC of $120 last week, was shot by police after robbing a taxi driver last night.

Police said the 28-year-old man is at the Intensive Care Unit at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

According to police reports around 9:25 pm officers of the Inter Agency Task Force attached to the Duncan Street Police Post responded to a report of robbery in progress at the corner Nelson and Prince Streets.

Police said on arrival they observed two men robbing a taxi driver, one of the men was seen pointing a gun at the officers who did not wait for the man to fire and shot at the men.

Police said the men ran north along Nelson Street where one man collapsed. He was placed in the police vehicle and taken to hospital. Up to this morning the man was warded in a stable condition.