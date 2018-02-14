Are you lonesome tonight?

Though everyone feels lonely at times, scientists are finding

long-term loneliness can lead

to health problems.

PART 1

SHEREEN ALI

“WHEN I rebranded Valentine’s Day as Singles Awareness Day, I did it as a sarcastic joke for the amusement of my colleagues. However, it actually is a painful reality for persons today struggling to conform to societal norms,” says Sheldon Sookoo.

Sookoo is a 43-year-old graduate in IT and business studies, who like many single people in TT, will be alone on Valentine’s Day; and he’s just fine with that, despite any social pressures. Unlike the steady stream of men rushing to buy flowers, chocolates or romantic cards to prove their love for the women in their lives, Sookoo is unperturbed by the trappings of this romantic – and very commercialised – Valentine ritual.

“I’m not lonely,” some people may say, “I just enjoy being alone.” And indeed, the lost art of solitude can be a calming and necessary antidote to a crazy world, an important way to reflect, relax, and centre yourself, or as writer Marya Mannes once said, an “incubator of the spirit,” allowing you to rejuvenate.

But while alone time can be empowering and a stepping stone to balance or personal growth, loneliness is an entirely different beast.

Loneliness is not voluntary. It is the absence of friends, family, work colleagues or other groups or interests through which to express and share a sense of togetherness and emotional well-being. While it can include the absence of a mate, it extends way beyond that. And there are mounting studies by scientists that suggest loneliness has real health effects on our bodies as well as our minds.

While loneliness can be emotionally devastating, it can also make you more prone to physical ailments. As a predictor of early death, loneliness eclipses obesity, according to one US research review. Led by Dr Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, Utah, the American study discovered that lonely people had a 50 per cent increased risk of early death, compared to those with good social connections. In contrast, obesity raises the chance of dying before the age of 70 by around 30 per cent.

Yet few countries have taken loneliness seriously as a public health issue. Just last month, however, the UK appointed a minister for loneliness in the wake of a report that more than nine million UK people – that’s one in ten - felt lonely. Some form of human connection is vital for mental health, yet UK government research found “about 200,000 older people in Britain had not had a conversation with a friend or relative in more than a month.”

Loneliness may even be worse for your health than smoking 15 cigarettes a day, with a greater risk for dementia, depression, anxiety and cardiovascular disease, according to Dr Vivek Murthy, the former US Surgeon General who said this in a September 2017 article for the Harvard Business Review. (Link: https://hbr.org/cover-story/2017/09/work-and-the-loneliness-epidemic). Murthy says there’s a “loneliness epidemic” playing itself out, and that in the US, it is a public health crisis: “We live in the most technologically connected age in the history of civilisation, yet rates of loneliness have doubled since the 1980s.”

Some studies suggest loneliness may affect two main groups a great deal more: the elderly (those 75 and over, who may often live alone and with age-related illnesses); and adolescents/young adults. Loneliness can also especially affect victims of loss and trauma, the disabled whose physical limitations may prevent them from easily leaving their homes and engaging with others, and immigrants or refugees who find themselves in strange lands, cut off from their cultures.

So: is loneliness a problem in TT? Should we be worrying about it? And if so, what can we do about it? Sheldon Sookoo thinks loneliness is certainly a problem, and it is worse for people with disabilities. He himself has a disability: he was born with a growth at the base of his neck, and when the doctors operated on him as a baby, they severed a nerve which affected the entire right side of his body. Consequently he has always had limited ability in his right arm, and one leg is shorter than the other.

He spoke about his tendency to introversion as a child because of his disability, and the overprotection of his concerned mother, as a result of which he never really ventured outside his backyard growing up. Then his mother opened a bakery, where he had to help her after school, so he did not have a chance to develop a social life as a growing youth.

“This led me to being not aware of the realities of the world,” he comments; so his initial forays into romantic relationships suffered from his own lack of social understanding and his undeveloped communication skills.

He turned it around, though, to become a passionate and socially engaged trainer of IT skills to youth and the elderly, and he recalls the blissful look on the face of a 72-year-old lady after he taught her how to use a computer to send e-mails for the first time. Sookoo is now a social activist for equal rights for people with disabilities, among other issues.

Other disabilities may be harder to deal with in the quest for normal social relationships, however. Floyd Lalite, 52, and his wife of 15 years, Cynthia Lalite, 49, both have severe visual impairment. I met them at the Blind Welfare Association of T&T in Port of Spain, where Floyd is the workshop and property manager. He manages scores of visually impaired workers who deftly make a range of beautiful baskets for a living. Both he and Cynthia say loneliness is much greater for people with vision disabilities.

“I cannot see at all,” says Cynthia. “I had sight once, but a car accident removed one eye, then when I was 16, an animal accident (a fowl picked my eye) led to surgery to remove the other eye.” She relied on her family for social connection. But even within families, she comments, there is a difference in how family members treat those who are visually disabled: they are often excluded from conversations because they can’t respond to body language or visual cues. And she says that many simple things people take for granted, like going out with friends to see a movie, or going out to a restaurant, are not easy or common social options for the visually impaired in Trinidad.

“If even you are going on a date, you have to get a third person to go with you, to describe the menu, or to tell you about the ambience of a place. That’s the reality. And I never saw a movie when I was younger; though now, we have access to more descriptive movies, like Mrs Doubtfire and others, where you could follow the story and visualise it because of the language.”

She points to the lack of social recreational opportunities for the visually impaired. While she likes to listen to a lot of audiobooks, to get out and actively meet other people on a fun lime is challenging, often because of a TT public transit system woefully inadequate for those with disabilities. She values the sighted friends who sometimes take her to the beach for a nice social time.

“Because of ignorance or fear, most people will limit their interactions with you,” says her husband Floyd. “There is an invisible line between the sighted and the visually impaired, so that the visually impaired community often ends up interacting with itself. People see the disability before they see the person.”

He says the simplest things people may do to ease loneliness – like going outside to “chill out,” meet others, have a meal or a drink or just a walk through their community – which he says are all better things than just being locked up in a room by yourself – are generally not options for the visually impaired because of the poor public transit options, let alone the potholes and big open drains in many local roads and villages which make navigation treacherous.

