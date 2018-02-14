13 held for Carnival threat

The number of people arrested in relation to the threat to disrupt Carnival celebrations has risen to 13, as five more people have been arrested between Sunday and yesterday. Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams gave the update while on a security walkabout in Port of Spain yesterday.

He also again dispelled reports that the police had assistance from agencies based in the United States.

“Trinidad and Tobago has had a combined effort of police soldiers and intelligence working together to address the challenges that confront us today and would confront us in the future,” Williams said.

The top cop, however, did not give much more information on the men who were arrested, when they were arrested, and where. Police have remained tight lipped on the investigation since the first four men were arrested on Thursday.

In an earlier report, Williams said the threat involved “unusual acts of crime, which included violence”.

Newsday was told as soon as the threat was discovered several masjids were searched, as well as the homes of several people. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon once again commended the police on their quick and proactive work.

“What we have done successfully is to disrupt the criminals who intended to disrupt the Carnival celebrations,” Dillon said. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.