Wendy: Radicalism is not who we are

Wendy Fitzwilliams in Harts costume at the Queen Park Savannah. PHOTO: SUREASH CHOLAI

Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam said she is disheartened by radicalism in this country because this is not who we are as a people.

She was speaking with Newsday on Tuesday after crossing the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah with the large band The Lost Tribe after appearing earlier with the band Harts. Fitzwilliam, a regular masquerader, was asked how she felt playing Carnival with the recent terror threat and she responded that she was a little bit worried.

"And it is not just Trinidad and Tobago; there is a global movement and it is really scary. It is East versus West, Christian versus Islam but this is the one place in the world where that does not exist. So I don't understand why there are so many radicalised Trinidadians."