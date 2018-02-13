Straight and full answers, please Straight and fullanswers, please

THE EDITOR: I read on February 6 that the murder toll at that time was 67. This means that if the current rate of about two murders a day is sustained on average, by the end of the year we can expect about 700 murders. Anything approaching that sort of figure is plainly ridiculous, and outrageous for a country with only 1.3 million people.

The efficacy of the police to carry out an investigation to the point of achieving a complete prosecution by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and deter homicides has been called into question for the past decade or so. With no clear signs of abatement regarding the status quo, I ask the following questions which require straight and full answers:

* What percentage of all the homicides in the last five years have been successfully prosecuted?

* Do the police have sufficient manpower and resources to effectively investigate all cases on record and those to come?

* In its current configuration, is the Police Service effective in controlling or deterring serious crime? A straight yes or no would do.

* If yes to the above, what percentage reduction in the homicide rate can the public expect to see – per annum – averaged over the next five years? (Using the average annual rate over the preceding five years.)

* Is the country being held to ransom by criminals? A prompt answer is required.

MOHAN RAMCHARAN, Birmingham, England