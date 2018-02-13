Pigtail vendor found dead
A pigtail vendor at the Chaguanas Market was found dead this morning in what police suspect is a murder.
Police reports stated that the man known only as "Strongy" was found at the side of the road behind near the Chaguanas to Port of Spain maxi stand around 7 am.
Police said some homeless people stumbled on his body and the emergency health services were contacted.
The man had a wound to the head.
When the ambulance arrived, "Strongy" was already dead.
Police suspect he was beaten sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The deceased had no known relatives in the area.
Police hope to identify him by fingerprints or that his relatives wherever they are will learn of his death and contact them.