Lots of fun Downtown

LIVING IN THE MOMENT: Nothing could stop these women from Fantasy from having fun yesterday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

CLINT CHAN TACK

REVELLERS yesterday appeared to heed advice about wining without consent as Carnival Monday festivities got underway at South Quay in Port of Spain. Activities at South Quay started slowly, with several bands crossing the stage after noon. The biggest band to pass through the Downtown area was Bliss around 1.40 pm with over 4,000 masqueraders to present their 2018 offering Dolce Vita. Dressed in colourful and revealing costumes, the masqueraders danced across the stage at South Quay to a mix of Machel Montano and SuperBlue’s Soca Kingdom and Patrice Roberts’ Sweet Fuh Days.

In the midst of the energetic celebrations, only small numbers of male and female masqueraders were seen wining on one another. Nearby, male masqueraders and female masqueraders danced in respective groups, not venturing to dance with anyone who was not part of their group. When a photographer took a picture of a man and woman wining on each other within the mass of Bliss revellers, the woman showed him her wedding ring to signal that the man with her was her husband.

All revellers stayed within the rope barriers established by the band’s security. The pattern was similar in other bands such as Ronnie and Caro’s Life Checkered Board, Legacy’s We Jammin Still and Trini Revellers’ Harold “Sally” Saldenah - The Legend.

As they crossed South Quay, several masqueraders were seen taking selfies, recording the action around them on their phones or randomly posing for photographers and television cameramen.

Ronnie McIntosh looked like a human chess board, wearing a black and white checkered hat and jacket, as he and his wife Caroline led their band across the stage. Their band’s masqueraders wore similar patterned costumes, either in black and white or brighter colours, representing the various pieces used in a chess game. The band features sections such as Game Players, Lovers of the Game and Game Haters. Ronnie and Caro won the Large Band of the Year and the Downtown Large Band Carnival titles in 2017.

Another crowd favourite was Legacy’s We Jamming Still, led by Big Mike Antoine and Juliet de La Bastide, with samplings of costumes with feathers and frills with a patriotic theme.

There was also some traditional mas at South Quay with Simply Cultural’s Minstrels literally claiming their space, with a musical rendition and accompanied by some folk dancers. Eric Nicholas gave a spirited portrayal as a dame Lorraine before the judges. Cracking sounds filled the air as members of the Original Jab Jab band showcased their skills with whips as part of their 2018 offering, Spirit of D Whip.

There was even time for Rasheed Hosein and Wayner Trevor to give memorable performances as a Midnight Robber and a Pierrot Grenade respectively. In terms of the race for Road March 2018, Machel Montano and Superblue were in front with Soca Kingdom despite a strong challenge coming from Patrice Roberts’ Sweet Fuh Days. By mid-afternoon at South Quay, Soca Kingdom was played seven times to three for Sweet Fuh Days.