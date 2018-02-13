Five injured in crash

Mitra Bunseelal, lies at the scene of yesterday’s accident at the Lady Hailes Avenue entrance to the San Fernando General Hospital..

Five people had to be hospitalised after two cars collided near the Lady Hailes Avenue entrance of the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday morning. Ironically one of the passengers was on his way to visit his mother who is a patient at the San Fernando General Hospital when the accident occurred. Three cars that were parked in the carpark near the entrance of the hospital were also damaged when one of the cars involved in the accident crashed into them before slipping into a nearby drain. The driver’s door became pinned against the side of the drain forcing him to climb through the window to come out of the vehicle.

According to reports, shortly before 10 am yesterday the driver of a white Tiida car was proceeding south along Lady Hailes Avenue when on reaching the vicinity of the hospital’s entrance, another car driven by Mitra Bunseelal, 43, of Debe attempted to swing into the entrance when they collided. Bunseelal appeared to be seriously injured and was lying on the shoulder of the road next to this wrecked car grimacing in pain. Three people who were in the back seat of Bunseelal’s car were also injured: Irene Karim of Morne Diablo and her son Shakeel, 11, along with Nathaniel Boochoon, 22, of Clarke Road, Penal. Boochoon appeared to have suffered injuries to his face as his eyes were swollen. He said he was on his way to visit his mother at the hospital when the accident occurred. All four were eventually removed from the accident scene by ambulance and taken to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile a pharmacist Anton Jaglal, 26, of Penal who had parked his car in the carpark at the entrance of the hospital to attend J’ouvert celebrations returned to see the back of his car smashed in. The rear windscreen was also shattered. Jaglal said he was shocked upon his return to see his car badly damaged. Two cars which were parked next to him were also damaged

Jaglal said he was thankful that no one was injured in the parked cars. He said this was the end of Carnival celebrations for him.