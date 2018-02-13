Devil’s Woodyard mud volcano rumbles to life
Approximately twenty-five households living in close proximity to the Devil’s Woodyard mud volcano, Hindustan Road, New Grant were told to evacuate the area after the mud volcano rumbled to life early this morning.
The volcano, which last erupted in 1995, spewed mud and gas some fifteen feet in to the air on two occasions- at 4.20 am and 8.52 am on Tuesday morning.
The mud flow expanded some 150 feet in either direction of the crate, converting green grassy areas into an upraised grey disk of mud.