Colleen robbed at gunpoint

Former TV Journalist Colleen Holder was robbed at gunpoint on the driveway of her home Sunday.

According to police, at about 10 pm, Holder was in front her home and attempting to enter her driveway when she was approached by gunmen who announced a robbery. The bandits relieved Holder of her cell phone, took the keys to her Toyota Rav 4 car and escaped.

In a Facebook post, Holder thanked the almighty that she was not hurt during the robbery.

“Thank God for his mercies... I was not hurt and the guy even allowed me to take my things out of the car before they drove off.”