Bands bring theatre to Savannah
BANDS large and small brought a theatre quality to the big stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on Carnival Tuesday with choreographed dances and detailed costumes.
Large band The Lost Tribe, which placed second last year, wowed the stage with their presentation Seven which featured a choreographed dance with seven masqueraders and a silver character set to dramatic instrumental music. The sections, based on the seven "sisters" also dazzled with vivid colours, ornate back pieces and multi-coloured wings. The section Virginia had costumes aquamarine jellyfish-like tendrils that transformed the stage into an underwater wonderland.
Legacy's We Jammin Still which featured a choreographed dance to last year's Road March Full Extreme that included a large replica of the Treasury Building and "firemen." The band began with traditional mas - authentic Indians, gorilla mas and a white jab molassie - some impressive king costumes and then into the "pretty mas."
Mini band Alias Mas The Mythical Realm Battle of the Armies featured a narrated battle involving dragons, sorcerers, knights and fairies.