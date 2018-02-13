All female US university mas band in Grande

ALL FEMALE: University of Chicago students playing mas at Sangre Grande J'ouvert celebrations, along with Terry Rondon (centre).

J’OUVERT morning in Sangre Grande was “a hit” as the town had its largest turn out in years with a blend of a foreign mas band and locals taking over the streets to the amusement of spectators, said Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon.

An all female mas band of students from the University of Chicago “added to the spice” as they entertained locals who enjoyed the students’ total abandonment to soca and kaiso on the streets.

The girl’s band called, We Love It, Rondon said, received lusty rounds of applause wherever they went.

He spoke with the foreigners who came to TT for the event and they told him they were “having a ball” and were looking forward to Monday night mas.

“It was a well behaved crowd and credit must go to the people themselves, the Sangre Grande Festival Committee and the TTPS Snir Supt Garth Nelson and Insp Sewark Baran of the Municipal Police for ensuring the safety of revelers and the crowds,” he said.

Rondon who spoke to Newsday by cell phone as he was inspecting campers on the beaches yesterday appealed to beach goers to desist from going into the water. “The sea is real rough,” he said.

He also appealed to them to clean up the areas they used before they depart. He assured that water trucks and police patrols are in the area.