Woman gets emergency surgery after falling off truck

Woman gets emergency surgery after falling off music truck
A 30-year-old Cocorite woman suffered head injuries while attempting to climb onto a truck in Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook shortly after 9 am. According to reports, Joan Stephens attempted to climb onto a truck to use one of the portable toilets when she lost her balance and fell, suffering head injuries. She was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was undergoing emergency surgery up until late this afternoon.
Woodbrook police are continuing investigations.