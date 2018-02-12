Just In
Tuesday 13 February 2018
Woman gets emergency surgery after falling off truck

Masqueraders move through the streets on Carnival Monday. Photo: Rattan Jadoo

A 30-year-old Cocorite woman suffered head injuries while attempting to climb onto a truck in Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook shortly after 9 am. According to reports, Joan Stephens attempted to climb onto a truck to use one of the portable toilets when she lost her balance and fell, suffering head injuries. She was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was undergoing emergency surgery up until late this afternoon.

Woodbrook police are continuing investigations.

