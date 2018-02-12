Slow start to Kiddies Carnival in San Fernando

Shenica Kydd, 16, was an African Drummer in her band, R&T Kids Crew’s portrayal Ethnic Callaloo.

The bands were smaller and the spectators were fewer in number as the Kiddies Parade of the Bandsin San Fernando got off to a slow start yesterday.

Although scheduled to begin at 10am, the first band - the House of Jacqui’s Dancing with the Young Stars- crossed the Skinner Park, San Fernando, judging point at 12.15 pm, to the delight of the handful of spectators who waited patiently for the parade to begin.

They were not disappointed as the youthful masqueraders jumped about enthusiastically in front of the judges. A strong breeze proved to be a challenge for the larger costumes worn by some of the individual section leaders. Undaunted, the young masqueraders manoeuvred their costumes skillfully.

After a short lull, one of the smaller bands - K’s Exclusive Colours and Friends with their presentation Mystical Creatures of the Night - strutted their stuff before the judges.

A San Fernando Carnival Committee member said 21 school and non-school bands were scheduled to pass the judging point.