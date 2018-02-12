Revellers report robberies during J’ouvert celebrations
Despite reports of incident free J'Ouvert activities in downtown Port of Spain this morning, masqueraders and residents have reported a series of robberies in St Clair and Woodbrook, with the prime suspects being a gang of youths from the Belmont area.
Several revellers took to social media to express outrage and frustration over the robberies with one user posting footage of the suspected bandits.
Newsday spoke to one man who speaking on condition of anonymity said he was robbed of his Nikon camera and $600 in cash at knife point by one of the youths, while others beat him.