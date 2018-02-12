Retired soldier, 42, facing murder charge

NALINEE SEELAL

A 42-year-old soldier, who was medically discharged from the Defence Force after he suffered a gunshot wound and became paralysed from the waist down, is now facing a charge of the murder of his seven-year-old son.

The wheelchair bound man was detained on Friday afternoon after he allegedly beat his seven-year-old son to death at his La Horquetta home.

The victim, Ishmael Phillip, was beaten with a piece of iron pipe.

The child’s screams alerted a neighbour, a policeman, who rushed to his assistance. The child who began vomiting, later fell unconscious. He was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope but died at about 3.30 pm, while receiving emergency treatment.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on Wednesday to determine the actual cause of death, after which the police will approach the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions.

Neighbours said it was not the first time the child was beaten and they tried in the past to speak with the suspect, but it did not stop.

Asp Mervyn Edwards, along with Homicide officers, are continuing investigations.