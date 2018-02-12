RBC opens a world of business opportunity through E-commerce

Dylan Katz (centre), Solutions Consultant, Google, analyses the website of a client of RBC Royal Bank during the bank’s e-commerce workshop.

THE FUTURE direction of local and international trade was demonstrated to a diverse group of business clients when RBC Royal Bank hosted an electronic commerce (e-commerce) workshop at Achievor’s Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando last week.

Highlighting the potential business opportunities was Simone Edwards, Area Vice President, Personal Banking, RBC Royal Bank. “We have specialists here who will explain the leading trends in e-commerce and the tools required to capitalise on them. We developed this workshop to empower you to accomplish more in a fast-paced business world where traditional boundaries no longer exist. This is a tremendous time of change and opportunity and RBC Royal Bank wants to help our clients thrive,” Edwards explained.

The workshop is in keeping with the bank’s commitment to utilise on-line solutions for banking and business, noting that, “it underlines the fact that we are putting banking at your fingertips 24/7, enabling you to bank, and even sell your services or products, anywhere and anytime.”

Themed ‘Unleash the Potential of your Business: Sell Online’, the workshop featured presentations from eCommerce and online technology-based experts, representing leading international companies such as Google Business Solutions, First Atlantic Commerce and Trambia.

Adding currency to the initiative was Candace Thompson, Sales Account Executive, Universal Package Systems Limited, “This workshop was timely and relevant and I applaud RBC for creating awareness and giving us options. The services being offered have myriad benefits to businesses of any size, including being more efficient, safer to conduct business as well as reducing operational cost. It will even generate new entrepreneurial opportunities such as the need for delivery services, which will benefit us. This is the future of commerce and RBC is showing us the way forward.”

According to Christopher Burns, Chief Executive Officer, First Atlantic Commerce, “This e-commerce opportunity is open to any business from micro-enterprises to large-scale multinationals. The topics being discussed are critical to the success of any organisation willing to capitalise on thisbusiness evolution. Our company has 20 years’ experience including 15 years in the Caribbean and we offer an in-depth understanding of the local markets with a global perspective to enhance it.”

Lauding the RBC for organising the workshop, Murad Jim Mohammed, Director, Achievor’s Enterprises Limited said,“This was an excellent idea and businesses of all types can stand to benefit from the prospects presented here. It is a step towards becoming an international business without the usual risk and expense associated with the traditional ‘brick and mortar’ business model. E-commerce also offers a viable solution to business challenges such as access to foreign exchange.