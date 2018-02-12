Just In
20 held in police exercises Woman gets emergency surgery after falling off truck Music truck crushes tourist J'Ouvert ends early in Sando after fatal violence Earl Thompson is King of Carnival in Minshall design
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 13 February 2018
News

Pensioner drowns during Maracas lime

Maracas Bay

A family lime at Maracas Bay turned deadly this morning when Renald Ambrose, 67, of Green Street, Tunapuna went for a swim but experienced difficulty and drowned.

According to reports, at around 9.45 am today, Ambrose was in the company of friends and family just opposite Uncle Sam's Bar in Maracas Bay when he went for a swim but got into some difficulty near the shore.

Relatives alerted lifeguards on duty who brought him back to shore and rushed him to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Advertisement
Comments

Reply to this story

Advertisement
News