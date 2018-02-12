Pensioner drowns during Maracas lime
A family lime at Maracas Bay turned deadly this morning when Renald Ambrose, 67, of Green Street, Tunapuna went for a swim but experienced difficulty and drowned.
According to reports, at around 9.45 am today, Ambrose was in the company of friends and family just opposite Uncle Sam's Bar in Maracas Bay when he went for a swim but got into some difficulty near the shore.
Relatives alerted lifeguards on duty who brought him back to shore and rushed him to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
He was pronounced dead on arrival.