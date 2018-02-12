Just In
Tuesday 13 February 2018
Music truck crushes tourist

A visitor to this country was crushed while standing behind a music truck in Woodbrook shortly after 1 pm today.

Reports revealed that Kingsley Robardier was chipping and dancing behind a music truck when the driver of the truck began to reverse, knocking him onto the ground before running over him. He died at the scene. Onlookers tried to resuscitate the victim but by the time he arrived at the hospital he was already dead.

The Woodbrook police interviewed the driver as well as the eyewitnesses. Investigations are continuing.

