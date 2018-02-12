J’Ouvert ends early in Sando after fatal violence
A FATAL stabbing and a shooting marred J’Ouvert celebrations in San Fernando causing police to end it an hour before its scheduled time.
Police identified the dead man as Osei Joseph, 24, of La Romaine. He was stabbed three times while at Cipero Street near Donaldson Street.
Another man Keon Jack, 26, of Montgomery Street in Ste Madeleine, was shot and wounded at Park Street.
He is in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.