Just In
20 held in police exercises Woman gets emergency surgery after falling off truck Music truck crushes tourist J'Ouvert ends early in Sando after fatal violence Earl Thompson is King of Carnival in Minshall design
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 13 February 2018
Local

J’Ouvert ends early in Sando after fatal violence

J'Ouvert ends early in Sando after fatal violence

Police crime scene tape. (File photo)

A FATAL stabbing and a shooting marred J’Ouvert celebrations in San Fernando causing police to end it an hour before its scheduled time.

Police identified the dead man as Osei Joseph, 24, of La Romaine. He was stabbed three times while at Cipero Street near Donaldson Street.

Another man Keon Jack, 26, of Montgomery Street in Ste Madeleine, was shot and wounded at Park Street.

He is in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Advertisement
Comments

Reply to this story

Advertisement
Local