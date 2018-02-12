Helon wins calypso crown
Newly-crowned National Calypso Monarch Helon Francis says aspiring artistes should not be afraid to come forward and take responsibility for the art form.
“Come forward and do what you supposed to do,” he told reporters after winning the competition, early yesterday, at the Dimanche Gras, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.
“Take your responsibility as a calypsonian. I mean, if you are a young, up and coming calypsonian, have no fear. Do what you have to do. Come forward as a calypsonian and state what you believe.”
Francis, 24, sang a powerful social commentary titled, Change, which called on citizens to review the manner in which they did things at a nation level.
He beat a stellar line-up, comprising four former monarchs, to take home a first prize of $700,000.
Hot contender Aaron “Voice” St Louis came in second with the popular Year For Love, while former south monarch Rondell Donawa and Michael Legerton, otherwise known as the Protector, placed third and fourth, respectively.
Veteran calypsonian Dr Hollis “Chalkdust”Liverpool, who created history last year in winning the monarch title nine times, placed 17th in the competition