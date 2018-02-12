Dil-E-Nadan honours Roy Cape

Roy Cape, left, sings at Fatima College's all-inclusive fete on February 3. At right is Raymond Ramnarine whose band Dil-E-Nadan honoured Cape at the fete.

JOAN RAMPERSAD

IT has now become a regular feature during the performance of Dil-E-Nadan at Fatima’s all-inclusive Carnival fete to surprise guests with something.

The band introduced Roy Cape who came on stage and sang a bit of his good friend Stalin’s Black Man Feeling to Party which delighted the crowd at the event on February 3.

Lead singer Raymond Ramnarine then presented an award to the veteran musician that read: “In honour of the great Dr Roy Cape. Thank you for the thrills. From Raymond and Dil-E-Nadan.”

The presentation came after the band had partygoers jumping to their own Born Fuh This, then the folklore rhythm songs Hello, Catching Feelings and Aye Oh, as well as She Bad, Vibez, Fast Wine, Give It To Ya and Splinters. Den Nation, which the band is also called, followed with soca chutney hits Ramsingh, Balkisoon and Marriding then got the crowd in a frenzy with Full Xtreme, Pop ah Bottle, Like A Boss, Sweet For Days, Party Start, It’s Carnival, Bashment to Carnival, and Lara.

To cool down the heat just a wee bit the band did instrumentals Talk and Joey Saga, then Meh Lover and Leave Me Alone before introducing ace pannists Dane Gulston and Johann Chuckaree for a pan shoot-out that the crowd gleefully lapped up. The pannists ramajayed to Bump and Wine, Bass Man and the Hammer.

After the Roy Cape presentation the band closed with Showtime, Party Lit, Savannah and Soca Kingdom.

Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann and the Asylum Band continued the heightened party vibes with Big Bad Soca, Carnival is Girls, Differentology, Raise, Doing Dis Owa and No Post Office before Bunji got into some freestyling that had the crowd calling for more.

The band continued with Heavy T Bumper and Red Light District, but had to stop because of a technical glitch. They resumed with a wee bit later with Bacchanal and Water, Cyah Stop De Garlin, Fireman and Breakaway. After more freestyling Fay Ann sang a number of her father’s SuperBlue’s road marches and Bunji closed with his own hits until Fay Ann jokingly begged anyone to take Garlin off the stage.

D’ All Starz featuring Blaxx, Ricardo Drue, Teddyson John and Tizzy entertained with Hulk, Leh Go and Catching Feelings, then Patrice joined him for popular 2018 numbers, as did Rupee, Voice, Marge Blackman and Nadia Batson.

Kes the Band closed live entertainment with all its popular numbers, beginning and ending with their most popular Hello.

Earlier the college-based bands The Flick and Soca Squad, featuring old boy Sekon Sta, warmed the crowd, the latter featuring Erphaan Alves and Preedy.

Shal Marshall, Ultimate Rejects and Marzville also had the crowd enjoying their performances and the St James Tripolians were there for patrons chipping out of the fete.