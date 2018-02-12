Carnival threat averted, says acting CoP

Ag CoP Stephen Williams

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

THE police has thwarted the threat to disrupt Carnival 2018 celebrations, according to National Security Minister Edmund Dillon and acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams.

Both men were addressing the media at a briefing - the third in as many days - on the alleged threat to disrupt Carnival celebrations. The briefing was held at the Ministry of National Security at Temple Court on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Williams said another man was arrested overnight, bringing the total of detainees to eight.

“We have done all that we can to avert any threat to the Carnival celebrations so people can feel assured that Carnival will have all the necessary safety and support of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force,” Williams said.

Dillon echoed the same sentiment, saying that he was confident that the threat was averted through the quick work of the police.

He also commended them on their proactive approach to the intelligence gathering.

Other than the two men’s assurance that the alleged threat was averted and that eight men were arrested, the media were not told much else.

When asked about the nature of the alleged threat, Williams would only say it was related to “criminal acts” which involved violence against visitors and citizens.

He did not say what charges would be laid against the eight men in police custody, but that he was involved in the investigtions.

“We are conducting investigations and those are all geared to unearthing sufficient evidence to prosecute the individuals who were arrested. As soon as we have evidence to prosecute we will do so.

“We have shared that this threat involves violence and firearms, and we have made searches for firearms and explosives.”

Both men also said no foreign agency was involved in the unearthing of the alleged threat or the efforts to prevent it.

Dillon, however, further assured that the police, Defence Force and the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), were mobilised, and that there will be a heavy presence of police and soldiers at every venue hosting Carnival activities.

Williams also said not only will his charges be out at Carnival venues but that people going to the beaches, hiking expeditions and even those at home, can be assured that they will be protected by the increased security measures.

“I want to encourage the public to enjoy the carnival celebrations and be assured that the TTPS will be out there in their numbers across all corners of Trinidad and Tobago”.