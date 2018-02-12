Just In
20 held in police exercises Woman gets emergency surgery after falling off truck Music truck crushes tourist J'Ouvert ends early in Sando after fatal violence Earl Thompson is King of Carnival in Minshall design
follow us
N Touch
Tuesday 13 February 2018
News

Carapichaima teen murdered during altercation

Rishan Singh, 17, was stabbed to death after an altercation with three men after J'Ouvert celebrations on Sunday night.

A teenager was stabbed to death while on his way home last night in Chaguanas.

According to reports, Rishaad Singh, 17 of Perseverance Road, Carapichaima was on his way home after celebrations at a friend's house at around 10 pm when he was confronted by three men along the Southern Main Road near Mid Centre Mall.

An altercation ensued and one of the men stabbed Singh to death before escaping.

Singh's body was discovered by passers by who alerted the police and took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he succumbed to his wounds and died.

Advertisement
Comments

Reply to this story

Advertisement
News