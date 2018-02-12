Carapichaima teen murdered during altercation
A teenager was stabbed to death while on his way home last night in Chaguanas.
According to reports, Rishaad Singh, 17 of Perseverance Road, Carapichaima was on his way home after celebrations at a friend's house at around 10 pm when he was confronted by three men along the Southern Main Road near Mid Centre Mall.
An altercation ensued and one of the men stabbed Singh to death before escaping.
Singh's body was discovered by passers by who alerted the police and took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he succumbed to his wounds and died.