CAL Skiffle dedicates second place win to Max Richards

Stacy Moore

San Fernando’s Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Skiffle Bunch Steel Orchestra captain Joshua Regrello says the band’s second-place win at the National Panorama finals’ Large Band category is dedicated to late president George Maxwell Richards.

Regrello, son of San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, said the team’s hard work paid off.

He thanked everyone for their support and said Richards was one of the band’s biggest supporters.

“He always told us never to give up and said one day we would indeed be victorious. His words came to pass and we brought phenomenal results to the city of San Fernando.

“This is for you Mr. Maxwell.”

The younger Regrello said he was ecstatic with the band’s performance and was elated to bring pride to the city of San Fernando.

He admitted the band, which found a late sponsor in CAL, changed its tune of choice, just five days before the preliminary round of the competition.

The band’s first pick was Full of Vibes by Aaron ‘Voice’ St Louis but instead opted for Kes the Band’s Hello.

“This led to a lot of hard work and late hours and in the end the sacrifices was worth it.

“ We wanted to say “Hello” to the Panorama results 2018 and that was the metaphor we used.”

Regrello also said the band was having a very good year and the results were expected.

“We been having a good year. We got a good sponsorship this year. It is the best sponsorship we ever had and we hope to build a long-term relationship with them.”