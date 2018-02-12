CAL congratulates Skiffle on its second place finish
Caribbean Airlines (CAL)has congratulated Caribbean Airlines Skiffle Bunch Steel Orchestra on their outstanding performance and second place finish in the finals of the National Panorama competition 2018.
The band played a thrilling rendition of Kees Dieffenthaller mega hit, Hello, earning 280 points.
In a statement, Caribbean Airlines’ chief executive officer, Garvin Medera, said, “We congratulate the Caribbean Airlines Skiffle Bunch Steel Orchestra on their excellent second place finish, at the National Panorama Championships. The band delivered an exceptional performance with their arrangement of “Hello”.
“This is Caribbean Airlines first year partnering with Skiffle Bunch, and we are thrilled with the result. The band worked diligently, the arrangers Kendall Williams, Marc Brooks and Odie Franklin and the players who did justice to the arrangement deserve this win. As the official airline of Carnival 2018, Caribbean Airlines remains committed to the supporting the culture of Trinidad and Tobago and culture across the region and beyond.”