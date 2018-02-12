20 held in police exercises
A series of exercises carried out by officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID) during J'Ouvert revellry resulted in 20 people being detained.
According to reports, from as early as 4 am officers of the CID led by Ag Snr Supt Ajith Persad and Snr Supts Mohammed and Hercules as well as Sgt Anthony Williams cordoned off several areas between Port of Spain and the lady Young Road where a series of exercises were carried out.
A 30-year-old soldier was arrested in Woodbrook for a series of offences, including using obscene language and obstruction of justice, while eight others were held for narcotic offences and one person was held for driving under the influence. Others were held for outstanding warrants.