13 tourists robbed at gunpoint

NALINEE SEELAL

Thirteen people, including 12 Bahamians and a taxi driver, were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night and relieved of a quantity of US currency, cell phones, jewellery and other valuables, including a gold Rolex watch, valued at US$10,000.

Police said around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the visitors hired the driver of a yellow-band maxi taxi to take them to the Insomnia fete in Chaguaramas.

In Carenage, the maxi stopped because of traffic. A gunman and his accomplices entered the maxi and robbed the tourists.

The assailants then fled the scene and the driver of the maxi turned around and drove to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain where he reported the incident.

The tourists were interviewed until the early hours of the morning and returned to the Hyatt Regency Hotel where they were resting yesterday.

The visitors told police that they were supposed to leave on Ash Wednesday, but because of the robbery they were contemplating leaving yesterday or Tuesday and were attempting to make arrangements for their departures.

The victims said they were advised about the crime situation in the country but never thought they would be victims.

Some of them told police that they came to Trinidad before and their stay here were incident free until now. They have vowed not to return until the crime situation is dealt with,

One of the visitors told Newsday, in his country people sleep with their windows open and move about without the fear of becoming victims of crime.

She said Saturday’s incident will remain etched in her mind forever. The visitor was thankful no one was injured, but said she was anxious to return home.

Yesterday, a team of officers led by acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and Inspectors Godfrey Vincent, Harvey Jawahir, Sgt Narine and others teamed up and carried out searches for the suspects in the robbery.

Police also reported that they had information that other people were robbed on their way to the Insomnia fete on Saturday night.

The team of officers carried out several searches yesterday in a bid to recover the stolen items. Police said arrests are imminent and advised the public that it was against the law to purchase stolen items. Investigations are continuing.