Trevor Noah's phenomenal night

Wining skills: A woman wines up high on a fence at Revel Nation, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday night. Photo by Ansel Jebodh

Trevor Noah is in Trinidad! The Daily Show host was seen at the Revel Nation fete at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday night.

Marketing professional Ian Royer posted a photograph of himself and Noel at the fete on Instagram early yesterday morning saying, “Was a really pleasant surprise meeting @thedailyshow host @trevornoah at @revelnationtt! Great Guy!” Noah, a South African, is a comedian and political commentator who hosts US cable network Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, a satirical talk show.

Several hours later, at 12.54 pm, soca artiste Machel Montano posted a thank you note on his Twitter page along with a picture of Montano, Noah and Canadian YouTube personality and comedienne Lilly “Superwoman” Singh. It said, “Thanks for coming to the show @trevornoah. Hope you enjoyed it! As you could see “I have a particular set of skills...” *Liam Neeson voice*” Around 4.23 pm, Noah replied to the tweet and said, “I feel like last night was the first night of my life! Phenomenal performance and an amazing vibe.”

Singh was previously in TT in October 2015 for her Unicorn Island world tour where she held meet and greet sessions and a musical performance, which included a two songs with Montano, at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya.

Noah’s sighting sent a buzz through social media with various reports saying he will be play mas in Harts and Bliss, while Singh may be in a Fantasy costume. And no stranger to Carnival, Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is once more in the bacchanal and is expected to play with Tribe.