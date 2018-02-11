Russia pip TT 3-2 in final minute

Trinidad and Tobago in action against Germany in a Pool A match at the Indoor Hockey World Cup match on Friday in Germany.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago ended their participation at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup yesterday with a 3-2 defeat to Russia in the ninth-place match, on the penultimate day of action, at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany.

This result meant that TT were beaten in five out of their six matches – in Pool A they lost 7-2 to the Czech Republic, 11-5 to Poland (both on Wednesday), 7-6 to Australia (on Thursday) and 10-2 to Germany (on Friday).

The lone victory for the team, captained by Solomon Eccles and coached by Raphael Govia, was a 6-4 result over Kazakhstan on Thursday.

In yesterday’s fixture, Russia took a two-goal lead with strikes from Dmitrii Kuraev (sixth minute) and Pavel Golubev (10th).

But Trinidad and Tobago rallied to tie the score, through goals from Jordan Vieira (20th) and Akim Toussaint (33rd).

However, in the final minute, Golubev found the back of the net, to guarantee victory for the Russians.

Also yesterday, South Africa hammered Kazakhstan 6-1 in the 11th place match.

The South Africans got two goals apiece from Matthew Fairweather (ninth and 20th) and Jethro Eustice (32nd and 37th), while Ryan Julius (24th) and Jarryd Jones (25th) chipped in with one apiece.

Daulet Urmanov got a late consolation for Kazakhstan, in the 39th.

Hosts Germany and Austria will feature in today’s final, starting at noon (TT time) after contrasting victories in yesterday’s semi-final matches.

In the first semi, Germany trounced Iran 6-2 courtesy of a hat-trick from Christopher Ruhr (fifth, 12th and 23rd) and one apiece from Fabian Pehlke (seventh), Martin Haner (39th) and Ferdinand Weinke (40th). Navid Taherirad (20th) and Reza Norouzzadeh (35th) replied for the Iranians.

Austria relied on a double from Michael Korper to get past Australia 2-1 in the other semi.

Korper netted in the 20th and 31st minutes as the Austrians booked their ticket for the title decider. James Knee was the goal-getter for Australia, in the 24th.

Iran and Australia will contest the third-place playoff today, from 7 am (TT time).