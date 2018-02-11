Richards, Lendore golden at Indoor Grand Prix

Jereem Richards

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago pair of Jereem Richards and Deon Lendore were victorious last evening, in the 300 metres and 400m respectively, at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet.

The event was staged at the Reggie Lewis Centre, Campus of Roxbury Community College, Boston, United States.

The 24-year-old Richards, who was a member of TT’s gold-medal 4x400m relay team at last year’s World Championships in London, England, ran a meet and national record time of 32.10 seconds to take gold in the 300m, ahead of Bralon Taplin of Grenada, who clocked 32.50 seconds, and Vernon Norwood of the US, who was timed in 33.05 seconds. TT’s Renny Quow, the other runner in the race, did not finish.

Lendore, the 2016 World Indoor Championships 400m bronze medallist, prevailed in the quarter-mile race in a time of 46.25 seconds. Another member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2017 World Championship 4x400m winning squad, Machel Cedenio, was third in 47.86. Steven Gayle of Jamaica placed second in 47.43. Keston Bledman was the other TT runner in action yesterday, but he finished eighth and last in the men’s 60m in 6.76. Christian Coleman of the United States, the 2017 World Championships 100m silver medallist, took gold in 6.46, followed by Xie Zhenye of China in 6.54 and Noah Lyles of the US in 6.57.