Kenrick Watch, the Fancy Sailor of Grande

Kenrick Watch is a patriotic Fancy Sailor.

COREY CONNELLY

In the town of Sangre Grande, in east Trinidad, Kenrick Watch can be considered a living legend.

He’s never won an Independence Day award, lectured at university or presented a thesis on Carnival.

But through his annual portrayal of the traditional Fancy Sailor within and outside of his hometown, Watch is making an invaluable contribution toward preserving this country’s rich mas legacy.

An archivist in his own right, Watch has been to Florida, New York, St Lucia and St Vincent, exposing elements of traditional mas to foreign audiences and ensuring that Trinbagonian culture is kept alive, particularly for locals living abroad.

He also has received the distinguished Caribbean Premier League award for his portrayal on two occasions.

“I am a celebrity in Sangre Grande, I can’t go anywhere without people calling me out,” Watch joked in an interview at his home on William Trace, Foster Road, which also serves as his official a mas camp during Carnival.

On Thursday, preparations for Watch’s J’Ouvert presentation, Four Ques of Hell, were in full swing. The band depicts elements of local cuisine, including Barbecue, Curry-Que, Callaloo and Pelau Que. He said apart from his loyal masqueraders, several university students, some of whom have followed his work over the years, are expected to participate in the presentation.

Earlier that day, though, the in-demand masman put in a last-minute appearance at an National Carnival Commission (NCC)-organised Carnival event in Guaico Secondary School.

Decked in full sailor wear, Watch, in his own inimitable fashion dove into character to the delight of the Form Three students and teachers.

He also performed Silverado: the Outlaw at the annual traditional Carnival character competition in Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain, on Wednesday.

Of the portrayal, he told Sunday Newsday: “Every costume I create has a name and a message. Silverado was a outlaw town in the US which has plenty guns and look now Trinidad has so many guns.”

Despite the accolades he continues to receive for his work, the retired fireman is, to a large extent, a one-man show.

Over the years he has danced his costume through the streets of the eastern town with a broad smile on his face, unfazed by the stares of onlookers.

And while he may still thrive on the attention, Watch insists there is a much nobler mission at hand.

“Sangre Grande people not really into mas and since the traditional mas die out in the area it never really came back up per se. So you find men like me, every year I will try to bring a band but people really didn’t come out to play,” he explained.

“It is just about four years now that people start falling in the band but not in numbers. So, that is why you would normally see me playing sailor by myself and it would be a one-man show.”

Watch’s love for sailor mas began as a young boy in the 1960s at a time when the town was recognised as a go-to destination for traditional Carnival.

“Sangre Grande was the home of traditional mas and we used to have things like Dame Lorraine, Moko Jumbies, Tamboo Bamboo and Bookmen.”

Watch said he was especially fascinated by the fancy sailors.

“I loved the way they danced but I could not have always gone and played because my mother was kind of strict.”

Despite his mother’s protests, Watch joked that he often ran away from home to watch the fancy sailors dance.

Unable to suppress his interest, Watch slowly developed the art of producing sailor mas, so much so that he would boldly portray his costumes at Carnival celebrations.

Later, he honed his skills at the Mt Hope Connection, a popular mas camp along the East-West Corridor specialising in traditional mas.

“I learnt the real tricks of the trade there. Mt Hope Connection was the big guns in traditional mas. They could really dance the costumes.”

The masman stayed with the Keith Carrington-led camp for about five years before breaking out on his own.

Watch’s passion subsequently caught the attention of the NCC, which recruited him five years ago to conduct workshops for primary school students and youth clubs, particularly in rural communities.

This year the project has taken him to the Police Youth Club, Rampanalgas RC, Sangre Grande RC and La Horquetta South primary schools.

The 2018 edition of the project culminated on Friday with the annual parade of traditional mas bands and characters through the streets of Port of Spain.

“Every year, I get that assignment. I encourage the students to decorate the costumes for themselves, teach them how to cut patterns. They also learn the art of doing the sailor dance.”

Watch said the support for the project has been overwhelming.

“They love to dance and put on their clothes. So, there is interest. Children are already taking over pan and calypso. So, we looking good.”

Saying his work does not end with Carnival, Watch said plans already are on stream to attend Atlanta carnival in May.

“I want to keep the tradition going. It is an ongoing thing with me. That is why I take so much time and go to the schools to get the children to understand where mas come from, lecture to them.”

The NCC, he said, also keeps him quite busy with shows throughout the year.

“I am hoping that Sangre Grande will get back to the days of traditional mas from areas like Manzanilla, Boystown and Fishing Pond. And, I believe that one day, we will come back.”

Watch said Government, through the NCC, also had a crucial role to play in preserving TT’s mas heritage.

He suggested that consideration be given to placing it on the curriculum of both primary and secondary schools.

“I think the Government should not wait just for Carnival for us to go an do workshops. I find it should be an ongoing thing and start to extend it to the secondary schools instead of just keeping it only in the primary schools. The time has come to take it to a higher level and put in the curriculum.”

Watch said in the last two years, the country has lost five of its best sailor characters.

“They used to impart their knowledge and they have left with so much. The ones who have remained now are getting old no and it is left to us to carry on the tradition.”