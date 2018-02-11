Kanhai deflated by lack of support

Iziah Kanhai

BODYBUILDER Iziah Kanhai is seriously pondering a switch of allegiances from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States – where he currently resides – due to the lack of support from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

The 27-year-old, who has been living in South Carolina for the last three years, is getting ready to make his entry into the professional ranks of the sport. He is coming off a stellar 2017, placing second in Classic Bodybuilding and third in Men’s Physique at the popular Pittsburgh Championship. He also dominated the NPC Upstate Classic, placing first and taking the overall titles in the Men’s Physique and Classic Physique categories.

But, in a recent video message on his Facebook page, Kanhai slammed the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs for virtually taking credit for his achievements in 2017, even though Kanhai has never received any funding from the Ministry.

“I am a product of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said. “I am not a product of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. I know since my win last September that the Ministry has mentioned my name in the budget as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s successes.”

Kanhai stated that he kept silent on that issue “because I was hoping, maybe, as I was recognised, that they would show support in the future.”

He continued, “I saw my name turn up in a poster, a few weeks ago, from the Ministry indicating all of the successes of 2017. There was a bunch of athletes. I was shocked, I was surprised, I was frustrated because, for the entire 2017, I practically had to beg the Ministry for support.”

The former Hillview College student added, “I understand we are in an economic crisis right now and we don’t have the funds available to us, but what I had a problem with is the Ministry taking credit for absolutely nothing they had to do with.”

He heaped praises for his sponsors, Eagle Nutritionals of New Jersey, for their financial support, as well as a few US-based companies, for their aid. “They treat me like one of their own and I feel appreciated,” he said.

With mixed feelings, Kanhai noted, “Going forward into the Pro League, I maybe representing America until, at least, things change back home.

“I do not represent Government but I represent the people of Trinidad and Tobago still. It will never be different.”

Efforts to get a response from Darryl Smith, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, yesterday proved futile.