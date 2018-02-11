Ince, Tyson motivate Restorers youths

Paralympian Shanntol Ince, third from left, and visually impaired sports commentator Kern Tyson, right, pose with members of the Restorers Enhancement Foundation at a motivational session recently in Diego Martin.

An evening of inspiration themed “Choices and You” was hosted by the Restorers Enhancement Foundation last weekend at the Patna/River Estate Community Centre, Diego Martin. The foundation invited national Paralympic swimmer, Shanntol Ince and visually impaired sports commentator, Kern Tyson, to speak to both parents and young children about their journeys and the importance of considering the effects of our choices.

An inspiring Shanntol spoke of her entrance into the sporting world at a young age, and the necessity for a strong support base. She encouraged the children to surround themselves with persons who had their best interest at heart. As she put it, “you don’t need to have a lot of friends, you just need to have the right ones.” Her address was followed by an introduction of the vibrant Kern Tyson by his wife, Gail Tyson. An energetic icebreaker initiated by Kern had persons walking around touching heads and heels together as forms of greeting one another. Kern then proceeded to tell his story, encouraging parents to push and support their children. According to Kern, his mother ensured he had “no excuses!” and he asked the children to put the same practice in their lives.

At the end of the evening, the featured speakers were presented with tokens of appreciation and later posed for pictures with the young members of the foundation.