Duvone leads Renegades, Pan Elders to Panorama glory
Ace arranger Duvone Stewart made magic at Saturday night's Panorama finals leading BPTT Renegades to its tenth large band victory, and Pan Elders to their fifth consecutive win.
His arrangement of now three-time Soca Monarch Aaron "Voice" St Louis' Year for Love for Renegades kept the iconic Charlotte Street, Port of Spain side ahead of its rivals sweeping the preliminaries, semi-finals on to victory.
San Fernando band CAL Skiffle fought hard to its best final performance, second place with Hello, a song by soca star Kees Diffenthaller, arranged by Kendall Williams, Marc Brooks and Odie Franklin.
The legendary 11-time champs Desperados came in third also with Year for Love arranged by master musician Carlton "Zanda" Alexander.
Pan Elders secured its medium band victory with Stewart's arrangement of Samuel “Brigo” Abraham’s Limbo Break.
Katzenjammers, Tobago's Panorama champs, placed second with Lorraine by Explainer, arranged by Terrance “BJ” Marcelle.
Sound Specialists of Laventille came in third with Swing by Blueboy (known today as Superblue). The band's arranger is Akiba Joseph.