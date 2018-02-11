Daddy in custody for killing son

A 42-year-old former soldier was, up to last night, in police custody as police investigated the death of his child at their Ryedale Avenue, Greenvale Park, La Horquetta, home.

Police said the man was found at his home praying after the child was pronounced dead at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex around 2.30 pm Friday.According to police, seven-year-old Ishmeel Phillips was rescued after he was severely beaten and taken to hospital where he later died. When Sunday Newsday visited the home yesterday, the child’s weeping mother said she could not speak at that time and asked for some privacy.

Police said the Phillips was beaten with a piece of PVC pipe over stolen money and became unconscious. The asthmatic child may have suffered an episode during the beating police suspect, however, the actual cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is done on Wednesday. Phillips attended the La Horquetta South Government Primary School.