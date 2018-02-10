Three-peat! Voice retains Soca Monarch title

Soca artiste, Aaron St. Louis (Voice)

JENSEN LA VENDE

Before he was announced as the winner the chants began. And after his name was not called as second place, it was clear, he had won.

At 1.48 am Aaron "Voice" St Louis was named Soca Monarch King 2018.

His nearest rival Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart came second. Stewart had the crowd eating out of his hands, St Louis had the judges eating out of his.

Both men had "back up" singers in the VIP and General section of the competition, held at the greens at the Queens Park Savannah.

They say that words have power and it was no doubt that Voice invoked some, after calling on International Soca Monarch franchise holder Peter Scoon to bring him his crown at the end of the penultimate performance. Voice spoke and everyone listened.

Despite having some technical difficulties with his props, from the second he stepped on the stage, his fire burnt every other competitor.

With over 70 murders already recorded, this country needs this to be the Year For Love