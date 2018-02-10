Talk Tent from Ash Thursday

Paul Keens Douglas

THE longest-running talk show in TT, the annual Carnival Talk Tent, will celebrate its 35th anniversary with performances at Queen’s Hall from February 15-17, starting each day at 7.30 pm.

The producer, author, humorist and storyteller Paul Keens-Douglas, says patrons can look forward to three days of top quality, humorous and thought-provoking entertainment suitable for all audiences.

Keens-Douglas will headline a cast that also includes Miguel Browne, Farida Chapman, Short Pants, David Bereaux MC, Felix Edinborough, and Avion Crooks.

Keens-Douglas has been promoting the many facets of the oral tradition since 1983. This year he will continue to do so, since the show has become a must-go-to after-Carnival event for both locals and visitors alike.

The cast comprises teachers and educators, and the host is also known for singing many a yesteryear calypso. Another feature the tent is known for is the appearance of upcoming artistes as special guests. This year’s audience will enjoy the musical vibes of popular saxophonist and musician Anthony Paul and the lyrics of spoken-word poet Derron Sandy.

As an unsponsored show, the Talk Tent depends on its fans, supporters and those who recognise the importance of its role in preserving this genre of Caribbean culture. In light of this Keens-Douglas urged patrons: “Do come out and support the shows that support the values.”

Books, CDs and DVDs by the various artistes will also be available at special show prices.